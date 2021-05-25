City of Crookston releases online survey seeking views on City, city council and CHEDA

Times Report

The City of Crookston, via City Administrator Amy Finch, Tuesday afternoon released an online, 20-question anonymous survey that seeks residents' views on the City of Crookston operation and performance in general, the City's website, the city council, and the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority.

The survey's release comes one day after the city council approved, but not without expressing some concerns about the process being laid forth by Finch, resolutions calling for two public hearings on June 14 that could result in the dissolution of CHEDA and it being replaced by a City-run Community Development Department.

The release announcing the survey states the following:

"The City of Crookston will be releasing a survey to gauge knowledge, experiences, and opinions of the City of Crookston. The responses to the survey will be used to gain a better understanding of how local residents feel about the activities and amenities currently offered, their representation for change within the community, and review areas of improvement.

"Residents of Crookston (including those who live in the outskirts of Crookston and utilize Crookston activities/amenities) are encouraged to participate. Responses are fully anonymous. The survey is being conducted and analyzed by a third party.

"The survey can be found on the City of Crookston’s Facebook page, on the QR code accompanying this story, and at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofCrookston"