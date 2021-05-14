City surplus vehicles to be auctioned online in early June

Mike Christopherson

Next month, if you’re in the market for a used vehicle, you’ll be able to bid online on any of 20 forfeited vehicles parked in the City of Crookston’s impound lot just to the west of the Highway 75 Bypass.

The Crookston City Council this week approved a resolution declaring the vehicles surplus City property, clearing the way for their sale. Of the 20 vehicles, 16 are considered alcohol-related violations and/or convictions, Crookston Police Department Lt. Darin Selzler says, but there are a couple of previously used City and CPD vehicles on the roster as well. Any of the locally impounded vehicles that aren’t sold via auction will be made available as junk vehicles to Simmons Auto Salvage in Crookston. Selzer says three or four of the vehicles are candidates to be sold as junk.

The State of Minnesota runs the online auction, through minnbid.org, and coordinates the financial transactions necessary to complete any sales. The auction bidding window is 10 days. The actual transfer of ownership is coordinated locally, and the revenue raised comes back to the Crookston Police Department and the local prosecuting agency, to be invested in equipment and training related to enforcement of DWI and other alcohol-related statutes.

Here’s the roster of vehicles that will be up for auction in June:

• 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe

• 2009 Kia Rio

• 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche

• 2008 Saturn Aura

• 2008 Chevrolet Aveo

• 2002 Ford F-150

• 2005 Nissan Altima

• 1994 Ford Explorer

• 2005 Pontiac Bonneville

• 2003 Jeep Liberty

• 2005 Chevrolet Impala

• 2014 Cadillac SRX4

• 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

• 1999 Buick Park Avenue

• 2010 Ford Focus

• 1994 Toyota Camry

• 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

• 2006 GMC Envoy

• 1985 Chevrolet 4x4 3/4 ton pickup

• 2012 Ford Interceptor (former CPD squad vehicle)

The vehicles are currently parked in the City’s secured impound lot just off the bypass. But as June nears the vehicles will be moved from the impound lot to the adjacent greenspace so interested bidders can get a closer look at them. The vehicles will also be photographed and prepared for the online auction. Selzler says the City will soon be advertising the online auction and in the process will explain to potential bidders how the process works, including how to schedule an inspection.

“We have had great success in the past selling vehicles through MINNBID,” Selzler says, adding that proceeds that return to Crookston after the sales are finalized will be spent on things like radars, body or car cameras, and training.