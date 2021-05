Times Report

Altru’s Sleep Lab will co-host “A Better Night Sleep Open House” at the Crookston Inn on Tuesday, May 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Altru Sleep Lab is partnering with Yorhom to put on the free event.

The open house will include CPAP checks, sleep screenings, sleep education, vendors, and door prizes.

Masks will be required.