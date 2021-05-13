Community Action Month proclaimed in Minnesota, and Crookston

Times Report

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed May “Community Action Month.” At this week’s Crookston City Council meeting, Mayor Dale Stainbrook followed suit, declaring Community Action Month in Crookston and presenting the proclamation to Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. CEO Jason Carlson.

In Minnesota, Community Action Agencies have worked tirelessly over the past year to meet some of the most pressing needs caused by COVID-19, including providing rental, mortgage and utility assistance, food delivery and socially-distanced food distribution events, and broadband and technology support to name a few.

The Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 authorized the creation of Community Action Agencies to provide opportunities for self-sufficiency and success for those with limited incomes. Since then, Community Action Agencies have made essential contributions to individuals and families in Minnesota, and across the U.S., by providing them with innovative and cost-effective services over the past half-century.

Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all U.S. counties with essential services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community.

Tri-Valley is a member of Minnesota Community Action Partnership, the National Community Action Partnership and the Community Action Network, which was born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. Tri-Valley is a non-profit community action agency headquartered in Crookston. In existence since 1965, Tri-Valley provides services in 74 counties in Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The mission of Tri-Valley is to provide opportunities to improve the quality of life for people and communities. For more information on services offered and job opportunities at Tri-Valley, visit tvoc.org, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/TVOCInc or on Twitter at @TriValley_TVOC.