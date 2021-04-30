Crookston chiropractor, Craig Theede, killed in one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2

Times Report

The owner and operator of Aspen Chiropractic Clinic on North Main in downtown Crookston, Craig J. Theede, 34, was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday, April 30 on U.S. Highway 2 between East Grand Forks and Fisher, near the Pet Haven Pet Cemetery.

Theede lived in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the report came in at approximately 12:27 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 2 at 410th Ave. SW. Theede was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry when he left the roadway, entered the right ditch and struck a tree, the State Patrol rep. He was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not involved, the State Patrol reports.