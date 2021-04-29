American Crystal Sugar donates $5K to Crookston Youth Foundation

Times Report

American Crystal Sugar has awarded the Crookston Youth Foundation a check for $5,000. This will help keep their doors to the The Cove youth center open and get it up and running again as it had been closed due to COVID-19. These funds will be used to help support their mission. This organization has missed out on several fundraising opportunities, specifically their crepes and ice cream fundraisers, which helps keeps the Cove operational.

The mission of the Crookston Youth Foundation is to engage all sectors of the Crookston area in encouraging youth to thrive socially and economically, and to fulfill their potential as contributing members of the community.

In announcing the donation, American Crystal says it is “proud to support the Crookston Youth Foundation and supports is mission to engage all sectors of the Crookston area in encouraging youth to thrive.”