Risk level 3 sex offender leaves Crookston

Times Report

William James Tuvell, 40, the “risk level 3” sex offender that the Crookston Police Department announced near the end of March had relocated to Crookston, has left the community.

Tuvell reported Crookston as his new city of residence on March 19. The CPD made the initial announcement regarding Tuvell’s arrival in accordance with state statute that requires a public notification in regard to the location of level 3 sex offenders. In turn, the CPD is also announcing Tuvell’s departure from Crookston in accordance with state statute. If Tuvell is now residing in another Minnesota community and notification of his residency has been completed there, his location can be found by searching “Public Registrant Search” on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, the CPD says.

There are three risk levels for convicted sex offenders, one, two and three. A risk level 3 offender is considered to be the most likely to reoffend. When a risk level 3 offender moves into a community, in addition to level two notifications – schools and daycares as well as establishments and organizations that primarily serve individuals likely to be victimized by the registrant – law enforcement may notify other members of the community whom the registrant is likely to encounter.

Tuvell, according to documents, engaged in sexual contact when he was 19 with a teenage female that he knew was a teen, and the contact included penetration. The investigating agency was the Hastings, Minnesota police department. Tuvell was subsequently charged and convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires him to register as a sex offender with law enforcement, in accordance with Minnesota statute. Tuvell completed his sentence in April 2003.

In announcing Tuvell’s relocation from Crookston to another community, the CPD states the following:

“This in no way should be considered a notice of ‘all clear’ in the community. Sexual offending occurs in almost any community and is more likely than not to involve a perpetrator who is not listed as a registrant or may not live in the immediate community. Additionally, someone who has previously registered in a community most likely has connections to that community and could be expected to return if only to visit or engage in business activity in the community. Nothing replaces awareness as the most critical public safety practice. Be aware of who is involved in the lives of those within your community or your direct family and social network. Speak up if behavior is concerning. Sexual offending is almost always based on family, social, or business interaction rather than simply geographic proximity or registration status.”