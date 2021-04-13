Investigation concluded, Sean Murphy to return to CPD, but not in his former role

Times Report

An investigation conducted by the City of Crookston subsequent to a complaint made against Sean Murphy of the Crookston Police Department has concluded, and he will be returning to work on April 15. But Murphy will be a patrol officer upon his return and not a patrol sergeant, which is the position he held when he was placed on paid leave on March 1 after the complaint was made.

CPD Chief Paul Biermaier made the announcement in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Murphy began his employment as a patrol officer with the CPD on April 1, 2018. He’d been a patrol sergeant with the CPD since Dec. 31, 2019. The City announced the complaint against Murphy on April 2 and indicated he’d been placed on paid leave.

“The City takes any complaints about its police officers seriously and takes any appropriate actions to resolve such concerns,” Tuesday’s release states. “The City is confident that the Crookston Police Department will continue to provide public safety functions for the community safely, effectively, and efficiently.”

The City cites data privacy laws and Minnesota statutes while indicating that no other information can be released on this matter.