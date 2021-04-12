3 Crookston juveniles and 18-year-old escape serious injury in Wildwood Park rollover

Times Report

Three juvenile males ages 16 to 17 from Crookston and an 18-year-old Crookston man escaped serious injury Saturday night, April 10 when the vehicle they were in rolled over in Wildwood Park in the Woods Addition, the Crookston Police Department reports.

CPD Lt. Darin Selzler reports that it appears speed was a factor in the crash.

The call reporting the crash came in minutes after 10 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived they located an unoccupied 1998 GMC Jimmy SUV with extensive damage. Witnesses told officers that the vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Myrtle Street and that it left the roadway and rolled in the park. Witnesses also said several individuals were seen running from the scene.

It was later determined that the three juveniles were in the vehicle, as was Pablo Salinas Jr., 18. One occupant was ejected from the vehicle and was later treated at RiverView Health and released, the CPD reports.

The incident is under investigation.