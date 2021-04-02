Polk County Public Health: Lots of places for the general public to get COVID-19 vaccine

Times Report

In announcing the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to the general public, Polk County Public Health, in partnership with its healthcare and pharmacy partners, is advising county residents what they need to do and who they need to contact to get vaccinated.

The public information effort comes on the heels of the State of Minnesota announcing that anyone age 16 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are Polk County locations you can contact to make a vaccination appointment:

Altru Clinic - Crookston

Visit your MyChart or call 281-9100

Essentia Health

Visit your MyChart or call 218 435-1212

Nord's Pharmacy - Fosston

Call 218 435-6646

Palubicki's Pharmacy

Call 218 435-1000

Polk County Public Health

Visit the Polk County Public Health website or Call 218 521-8350

RiverView Health

Call 281-9595

Sanford- East Grand Forks

Visit sanfordhealth.org or call 218 773-6800

Thrifty White - Crookston

Visit thriftywhite.com

Learn more at https://www.co.polk.mn.us/191/Public-Health

This story, for the purposes of alerting as many people as possible, has been removed from the crookstontimes.com paywall.