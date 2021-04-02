Polk County Public Health: Lots of places for the general public to get COVID-19 vaccine
In announcing the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to the general public, Polk County Public Health, in partnership with its healthcare and pharmacy partners, is advising county residents what they need to do and who they need to contact to get vaccinated.
The public information effort comes on the heels of the State of Minnesota announcing that anyone age 16 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Here are Polk County locations you can contact to make a vaccination appointment:
Altru Clinic - Crookston
Visit your MyChart or call 281-9100
Essentia Health
Visit your MyChart or call 218 435-1212
Nord's Pharmacy - Fosston
Call 218 435-6646
Palubicki's Pharmacy
Call 218 435-1000
Polk County Public Health
Visit the Polk County Public Health website or Call 218 521-8350
RiverView Health
Call 281-9595
Sanford- East Grand Forks
Visit sanfordhealth.org or call 218 773-6800
Thrifty White - Crookston
Visit thriftywhite.com
Learn more at https://www.co.polk.mn.us/191/Public-Health
