Patrol sergeant with Crookston Police Department on paid leave after complaint

Times Report

Sean Murphy, hired as a patrol officer with the Crookston Police Department in April of 2018 and a patrol sergeant with the CPD since Dec. 31, 2019, has been placed on paid leave in the wake of a complaint made against him, according to a statement released by the City of Crookston Friday.

The City is investigating the complaint, saying in the statement that it “takes complaints about its police officers seriously and takes any appropriate actions to resolve such concerns.”

Citing Minnesota privacy statutes, the City states in its statement that it cannot share any further information about the complaint made against Murphy.