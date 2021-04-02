Crookston Police: Female drives vehicle into Red Lake River, walks 'all wet' into library

Times Report

A female motorist drove her vehicle into the Red Lake River near the Robert Street Bridge and Central Park late Friday morning, April 1, and was subsequently transported to RiverView Health, the Crookston Police Department reports.

The incident was reported at 11:15 a.m.

The driver’s condition is unknown, but the CPD reports that after driving into the river, she walked into the Crookston Public Library “all wet” and stated that she’d driven her vehicle into the river. Around that time, reports started coming into the CPD regarding a vehicle in the river east of the bridge.

At this time, as the CPD and Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigate, it appears the female was the vehicle’s lone occupant.

A dive team may be brought in to get the vehicle out of the river, the CPD states, adding that Central Park has subsequently been closed to the public.

Crookston Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.