CPD: Crookston man facing multiple charges after April 1 pursuit

A Crookston man is in custody, the Crookston Police Department reports, after a vehicle pursuit in town early Thursday evening, April 1.

In a release, CPD Chief Paul Biermaier says that Ruben Silva, 28, was arrested without incident.

The incident began at 5:30 p.m. when a CPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of North Main and West Third Street. The officer observed Silva as the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander. According to the CPD, Silver drove north on North Main against one-way traffic, then east on Seventh Street, before heading east on Summit Avenue. The officer lost sight of the vehicle as it rounded a curve near the Summit Avenue and Walsh Street intersection. The Uplander was found a few minutes later near the intersection of Summit and Riverside. Silva, too, was located soon after near the Red Lake River on Riverside and arrested.

He’s in custody at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center on charges including contempt of court, drug possession, fleeing a peace officer, theft, driving after revocation and DUI.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted throughout the incident.