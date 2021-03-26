Risk Level 3 sex offender moves to Crookston, CPD reports

Times Report

A “Risk Level 3” sex offender has moved to Crookston, the Crookston Police Department reports.

William James Tuvell, 40, according to information released pursuant to Minnesota statute by the CPD, engaged in sexual contact when he was 19 with a teenage female that he knew was a teen, and the contact included penetration. The investigating agency was the Hastings, Minnesota police department. Tuvell was subsequently charged and convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires him to register as a sex offender with law enforcement, in accordance with Minnesota statute. Tuvell completed his sentence in April 2003. Documentation released by the CPD indicates he reported Crookston as his new address on March 19, 2021.

The CPD is not permitted to provide to the public a more specific address in Crookston for Tuvell, or where he might end up obtaining employment.

There are three risk levels for convicted sex offenders, one, two and three. A risk level 3 offender is considered to be the most likely to reoffend. But the CPD states in its release that its notification on Tuvell’s relocation to Crookston is not meant to “increase fear but, rather, raise awareness.” When a risk level 3 offender moves into a community, in addition to level two notifications – schools and daycares as well as establishments and organizations that primarily serve individuals likely to be victimized by the registrant – law enforcement may notify other members of the community whom the registrant is likely to encounter.

Tuvell is described as being 5’8” tall and weighing 222 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

The CPD concludes with this in their release:

“Convicted sexual and predatory individuals have always been released to live in our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.”

Anyone wanting more information is encouraged to call the CPD at 281-3111.