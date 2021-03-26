Reminder: Dreams on Ice shows this weekend will be live-streamed

Times Report

Due to the pandemic, the general public won’t be able to attend this weekend’s performances of the 2021 Crookston Figure Skating Club's Dreams on Ice figure skating show at Crookston Sports Center, but it will be live-streamed.

The link for Saturday’s 6 p.m. show is https://youtu.be/F3tiMKlbt6M, and the live-stream link for the Sunday, March 28 2 p.m. show is https://youtu.be/uu3VSm2tvwQ.

The theme is this year’s show is “Nashville Nights.”