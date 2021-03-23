CVB, youth sports associations team up to boost Crookston businesses

Jess Bengtson

The Crookston Visitors Bureau continues their run of partnership renewals by teaming up with area businesses to provide coupon pages for upcoming youth sports tournaments hosted by the Blue Line Club and Crookston Youth Basketball Association.

CVB members recently dropped off 200 coupon pages for the Blue Line Club that included coupons for visitors from Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, Scobey’s Pub & Grub (Crookston Inn), Erickson Embroidery, Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, Irishman’s Shanty, Hongs, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, Heroes Rise Coffee Company, Grand Theatre, and Ampride.

A separate coupon from RBJ’s Restaurant was also making its way across town.