American Crystal Sugar donates $5,000 to CHS FFA program

Times Report

American Crystal Sugar has awarded Crookston FFA a check for $5,000 to help provide funds so that the students can have hands-on experience in landscape and agronomy fields.

The funds will be used for landscaping at the high school and will involve he following:

• Main entrance landscape with a “Pirate Pride” point of interest

• Butterfly garden to use for hands-on learning of pollinators

• Bee boxes to use for hands-on learning of pollinators and honey production

• Raised garden boxes for food production

• Drone usage in agronomy and precision agriculture.

The objectives of these projects are to design a school landscape that promotes the agricultural areas of agronomy, horticulture, food science, and pride in the school.

In presenting the funds, American Crystal said it supports these efforts and hopes this grant will help to assist with these projects.