Train derails for second time in a month at same site north of Crookston

A little more than a month after a BNSF trail derailment was reported north of Crookston on U.S. Highway 75 at the intersection of 210th St. SW that had some of the derailed cars leaking cooking oil, another derailment was reported late Wednesday afternoon from the tracks at the same location.

BNSF and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office report that no one was hurt and nothing leaked from any of the railcars involved. In all, 22 railcars jumped the track at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Several of the derailed cars from the Feb. 8 derailment remain in the ditch as cleanup from that incident continues.

The Crookston Fire Department responded to the scene as well. Several BNSF personnel were there as well.