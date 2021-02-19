Ward 1 Council Member Jerde hosting first 'Coffee with Kristie' Feb. 23

Times Report

As she suggested she might like to do while running for the Ward 1 seat on the Crookston City Council leading up to the Nov. 3 election, Kristie Jerde is inviting her constituents to have a cup of coffee with her and chat.

Jerde’s first “Coffee with Kristie” will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heroes Rise Coffee Company.

“I would like to meet you (the residents of Ward 1) and chat about the needs and wants for the city,” Jerde says in her announcement/invitation.

She notes that Crookston residents living outside of Ward 1 are also welcome.

She adds that she realizes this might not be the best time for people to gather for coffee, and says she’s planning to hold a second “Coffee with Kristie” this summer.

If people would still like to communicate with Jerde but can’t make it for coffee, she said she welcomes calls and emails.