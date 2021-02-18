Terri Heggie, Crookston Chamber executive director, resigns

Times Report

Terri Heggie, executive director of the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce for the past three years, submitted her letter of resignation to her board of directors Thursday morning, which the board accepted.

Here's her letter:

“What an honor it has been to serve as the Crookston Area Chamber & CVB Executive Director. This morning at our Full Board of Director my letter of resignation was accepted. Over the past three years I’ve enjoyed so many heartwarming, professional relationships. Serving alongside a dedicated and supportive board of directors has been an absolute pleasure.

"The list of highlights is much too long for this message so I will share only a few. The incredible coming together and raising of hope during the outbreak of COVID-19, Terri On the Town with the little red car, the creation of the Women’s Leadership Network, the presence of 340 attendees at the 2018 annual Chamber celebration and awards night, our new logo, the community pride and commitment to supporting local first, the incredible marketing over the past year which saw over 650 thousand hits to our website, the excitement of ten Chamber board directors having children all in the same year, the growing collaboration with the MN Chamber, and the Line 3 project.

"The word NEXT comes to mind as a wonderful way to describe moving through life. Stepping onto the NEXT path. Moving toward the NEXT dream. Sharing the NEXT moment with others. My NEXT season in life will be fulfilling a passion to own my own business again and free up some extra time to care for my incredible 93-year-old father.

"You will have me for a while longer as I work to ensure a smooth transition in leadership. Please, stop in when you have time for a cup of coffee and a chat. My dream for the Crookston Area Chamber is simple; keep believing, growing, and making Crookston a place to live, work, raise your family and retire.

"Thank you all for allowing me to serve Crookston, MN for the past three years. I have been greatly blessed!"