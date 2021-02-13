City's 2021 street improvement projects boosted by $800K in federal money

Mike Christopherson

With this year being the City of Crookston’s turn in the rotation to receive an influx of approximately $800,000 in federal dollars to invest in street improvement projects, the City’s 2021 list of projects is a bit more extensive than usual.

The Crookston City Council hosted public hearings on each individual project and then approved a resolution calling for Widseth (formerly Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates) to prepare the plans and specifications for the project.

Here’s the list, with cost estimates and proposed assessments all preliminary in nature at this juncture:

• Reconstruction of Stephens Drive from Hoven Lane to Radisson Road: Estimated cost is $415,600, with $69,996 to be assessed.

• Reconstruction of Grant Street from North Front Street to Widman Lane: Estimated cost is $132,500, with $23,400 to be assessed.

• Bituminous mill and overlay of North Front Street from Sixth Street to Sherman Street: This is a federal project, with $192,720 in federal money and $67,280 in state-aid money going toward the cost. The amount to be assessed is $46,430.

• Bituminous mill and overlay of Riverside Avenue from Victoria Street to Summit Avenue: This is a federal project, with $88,960 in federal money and $37,740 in state aid money going toward the cost. The amount to be assessed is $43,306.

• Bituminous mill and overlay of Elm Street from Fourth Street to Summit Avenue: This is a federal project, with $84,400 in federal money and $33,600 in state-aid money going toward the cost, with $18,000 to be assessed.

• Bituminous mill and overlay of 4th Avenue North from North Broadway to Alexander Street: This is a federal project, with $60,640 in federal money and $27,660 in state-aid money going toward the cost, and $27,973 to be assessed.

• Bituminous mill and overlay of Central Avenue from North Ash Street to Albert Street: This is a federal project, with $83,280 in federal money and $33,320 in state-aid money going toward the cost, with $22,500 to be assessed.

• Bituminous mill and overlay of 7th Avenue South from South Main Street to Marshall Street: The estimated cost is $29,000, with $21,375 to be assessed.

• Concrete mill and concrete overlay and concrete sidewalk repair on the South Broadway Bridge deck from South Main Street to Houston Avenue: This is a federal project, with $350,000 in federal money and $100,000 in state-aid money going toward the cost. There is no assessment tied to this project.

Assessments, if impacted property owners prefer, are typically spread out over 10 years and paid along with the City share of property taxes, with a nominal interest rate. Public Works Director Pat Kelly stresses that none of the cost estimates are final as of now, and that when they are completed a public hearing for each project’s assessment will be held and impacted property owners will have a chance to ask questions or voice concerns.