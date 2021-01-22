Polk County Public Health: COVID-19 vaccine remains 'very limited'

Times Report

At this time, the COVID-19 vaccine is very limited and vaccine guidelines continue to change. Polk County Public Health and Norman-Mahnomen Public Health say in a vaccine update that they will continue to work with local healthcare facilities and partners on the planning and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health will continue to work through the phased priority groups with the vaccine doses they are allotted; currently public health agencies are finishing phase 1A. Local Public Health and its local healthcare partners will notify their communities as additional people are able to get the vaccine. As more vaccine becomes available, everyone will have the opportunity to receive it.

Given the frequently changing vaccine guidance, this is a very fluid situation and can be very unclear at times. Your continued understanding and patience are requested, as Public Health works closely with its local partners to vaccinate individuals in the priority groups.

Until the COVID-19 vaccine is more widely available, you are asked to continue to do your part by slowing the spread of COVID-19. If you haven’t already, get your flu shot, be patient as priority groups are vaccinated, and continue to practice preventative habits such as wearing a mask, staying 6 feet from others, washing your hands often and staying home if sick.

The communities' patience and support are greatly appreciated as Public Health and its partners continue to work through this process.

Visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/index.html for more COVID-19 vaccine information.

Visit the Polk County Coronavirus Response Hub (https://coronavirus-response-pcg.hub.arcgis.com/ ), the Norman County COVID-19 website (www.co.norman.mn.us/covid ) the Minnesota Department of Health (https://www.health.state.mn.us/ ) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/ ) websites for more COVID-19 information. Follow Polk County Public Health and Norman-Mahnomen Public Health on social media for local updates.