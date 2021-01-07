Public Health offers update on COVID-19 vaccination timeline

Mike Christopherson

So you want to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible? That’s what Polk County Public Health officials and their colleagues at Norman-Mahnomen Public Health are hearing from the communities they serve, and they are encouraged by the interest. But there are protocols to follow and details still to be hammered out as they apply to a specific timeline between now and getting vaccinated for members of the public who aren’t included in “priority groups” that are first in line to get the vaccine.

Here’s the latest from Polk and Norman-Mahnomen public health agencies:

• As an enrolled provider for COVID-19 vaccine, the public health agencies are expected to, and will follow, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommendations and guidance related to distribution of the vaccine. Polk and Norman-Mahnomen public health said Thursday they are working with their community partners to strategically vaccinate our community in an ethical and efficient manner.

• Currently, COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to priority groups included in Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents. The local and area public health agencies say they are hopeful vaccine will become more readily available, making additional priority groups eligible to receive vaccine.

• A timeline for when all Minnesotans will have access to the vaccine is unknown. In the meantime, Polk and Norman-Mahnomen public health officials encourage you to act now by getting your flu shot if you haven’t already, be patient as priority groups are vaccinated, and continue to practice preventative habits such as wearing a mask, staying 6 feet from others, washing your hands often and staying home if sick.

As additional priority groups become eligible for vaccination, those details will be shared with the community through local media, Polk County Public Health social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and the Polk County Coronavirus Response Hub: https://coronavirus-response-pcg.hub.arcgis.com/

“We greatly appreciate the communities' patience and support as we work through this process,” Polk County Public Health and Norman-Mahnomen Public Health said in a joint statement.

Visit the Minnesota Department of Health website for information about the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, including Phase 1A priorities: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine.html