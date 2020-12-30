'High-risk warrant' in Crookston results in arrest of EGF man in mobile home park

Times Report

At about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Crookston Police Department and Pine to Prairie Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, with the assistance of the Grand Forks Regional Special Operations Group, executed a high-risk arrest warrant in the North Acres Estates mobile h park in Crookston. Vincent Chase Villarreal, 28, of East Grand Forks was arrested on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant and transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

According to information provided by CPD Chief Paul Biermaier, Jose Angel DeLeon, 38, of Crookston was also arrested on matters related to probation and/or court conditions and transported to the NWRCC.

Also assisting in the operation was the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Forks Police Department and Crookston Area Ambulance Service.

There were no injuries and the public was not in any immediate danger during the incident.