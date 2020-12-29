Snow on the way to Crookston

Times Report

By Wednesday morning, Crookston is expected to have 2 to 4 inches of new snow on the ground as part of a weather system rolling in at midday Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Crookston and the surrounding region, which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Along with the snow, south winds will be in the 15 to 20 miles per hour range. Roads are expected to be slick as well, making travel hazardous.