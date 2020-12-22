Hoiseth: Struggling Crookston businesses will fail due to continued pandemic restrictions

Mike Christopherson

On the heels of the Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz approving another pandemic relief bill totaling more than $200 million, words were not minced at Tuesday’s meeting of the CHEDA Board of Directors in regard to the degree to which Crookston businesses are struggling due to continued state-mandated restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially restaurants and bars.

Noting that Crookston residents can drive around 20 miles to the west to patronize eating and drinking establishments in Grand Forks in in-person fashion, CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth said, “We will see Crookston businesses fail because of this.”

“We need to start sending the message to St. Paul that it’s not working out here; it’s not business as usual,” he continued. “…We’re basically a border city out here and we are not in favor of what’s coming at us from St. Paul.”

Hoiseth noted that last week he and City Administrator Amy Finch talked with some local restaurant and bar owners about ways to be creative with outdoor seating, even in northern Minnesota in December, in the hope of generating customer interest, and critical revenue.

“But what (Crookston restaurant and bar owners) really need is a direct payment,” Hoiseth added.