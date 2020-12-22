Blizzard warning issued for Crookston: Not much snow, but gusts up to 65 miles per hour

Times Report

A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Crookston and portions of northwest and west-central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. It kicks in at 3 a.m. Wednesday and very high winds, with gusts up to 65 miles per hour, and nose-diving temperatures and dangerous wind chills expected to continue through Wednesday.

Crookston is near the boundary between the blizzard warning and winter storm warning. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Mentor and Fertile areas.

The storm rolling in from the northwest is not heavy on snow. Two to four inches are expected to fall in all, and Crookston is only expected to receive a couple inches at the most. But with high temperatures on Tuesday in the mid-30s melting some snow and ice on roadways, the plummeting temperatures will make roadways hazardous, with snow falling on top of a light glaze of ice. And wind gusts as high as 65 miles per hour could not only create white-out conditions, they could down trees and limbs and damage structures.

By the time the snow subsides Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to be dipping below zero and wind-chill readings are expected to be in the 35 below zero range.

With so many people planning to hit the roads to travel for the holidays, everyone is enc