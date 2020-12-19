Michigan man cited after crashing Camaro in Crookston Friday night

Times Report

A Michigan man escaped injury but was cited for careless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage crash after crashing his Chevy Camaro Friday night at the University Avenue and West Sixth Street curve in Crookston.

Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier says the incident was reported at approximately 10:43 p.m. Officers and Crookston Area Ambulance Service paramedics responded and learned that a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Lee Wilson Edwards, 31, of Michigan was southbound on University when he failed to negotiate the curve. His vehicle struck a light pole and crashed through a grove of bushes before rolling. Edwards had fled the scene on foot and was located a short time later in the downtown area.

The CPD reports that Edwards was medically cleared and a preliminary breath test indicated his blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit to drive, so he was released. The citations will be issued.

Edwards was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which appeared to have been totaled. It’s not known if he was wearing a seat belt.