PCPH weekly data show downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

Polk County's COVID-19 Situation Update

December 17, 2020

Polk County has a total of 3,100 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 43 COVID-19 related deaths. From December 10th- December 16th, Polk County has had an increase of 135 new cases.

Due to the rapid increase in cases in previous weeks, discharge data has not been updated for ICU/hospitalizations at a local level. Our goal is to provide you the most accurate picture of what is happening in our community. Today and going forward we plan to share new admission for ICU and the hospitalizations for the week. If data becomes available locally again, we will resume reporting hospitalization/ICU data.

*All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews.

Together We Can get through this as a community.