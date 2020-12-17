Crookston Community Theatre's 2017 'A Christmas Carol' to be re-broadcast on KROX

Times Report

Crookston Community Theatre’s old-fashioned radio production of “A Christmas Carol,” which they performed in 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, will be rebroadcast this holiday season on KROX Radio on two separate occasions. The first rebroadcast will be on Friday, Dec. 18 from 5 to 6 p.m. and the second will be on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.

“My hope this year was to give everyone a reason to take a break from these chaotic days and have a chance to chill out for a while,” CCT’s Colleen MacRae tells the Times.

In the Times’ December 2017 story previewing CCT’s old-fashioned production of “A Christmas Carol,” MacRae, the director, described it this way:

“This old-fashioned radio style production means that there are no sets and no costumes. The audience sees the actors actually reading the story as it is infused with live sound effects, sound engineering and direction, all of which become part of the experience.”

MacRae went on to say in the 2017 story that people have been clamoring for the performance since the last time “A Christmas Carol” of this particular nature was performed two years ago (in 2015) at Trinity Lutheran Church on a very stormy night, which kept some people who wanted to attend at home.

“So many people asked us when it would be running again and Trinity kindly opened their space to us again,” MacRae said.

The radio-on-stage performance of “A Christmas Carol” is adapted by Anthony E. Palermo, who’s also credited with the musical score composition and arrangement.