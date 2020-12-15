4th Annual Crookston Times/Valley Deer Hunters Photo Contest winners drawn

Times Report

We have conducted our Fourth Annual Times/Valley Shopper Deer Hunters Photo Contest prize drawings, and the winners are listed below.

First, a couple of notes. First, if you only see a sponsor business by your name, the Times and/or the business still has not determined the specific prize, but it's likely a gift card in some amount. Second, since the Times' office is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will likely have to mail you your prize. We will contact each prize winner and get the appropriate mailing address to do so. If a sponsor business says you can come to their business to pick up and redeem your prize, we will also let you know.

Thank you to our sponsors for their support and donation of prizes and also to the 60 hunters for submitting their photos. Congratulations to all of the winners!

Here they are:

Ampride two car washes: Derek Janssen

Purdy’s Shoe Store, Thief River Falls, $50 gift card: Jeremy Reitmeier

Erickson Smokehouse, Fertile: Brandon Halstad

Hardware Hank: Susie Olson

Crookston Inn: Rosaleigh Cameron

Fleet Supply $50 gift card: Todd Sommerfeld

B & E Meats $50 gift card: Austyn Olson

B & E Meats $50 gift card: Henna Anufriev

Outdoor Addictions Taxidermy $100 gift card: Anna Rarick

Valley Plains Equipment: Grayson Ecker

NAPA Crookston Welding: Marilyn Nelson

Hugo’s $100 gift card: Taylor Wieland

Crookston Times 1 year subscription: Brady Manteufel

Crookston Times 6 months subscription: Brannon Tangquist

Crookston Times 3 months subscription: Peter Duane