RiverView now offering rapid COVID testing, with results in 90 minutes

Times Report

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, a rapid antigen test is now available at RiverView Health, Crookston, to determine if you are positive for the virus.

RiverView began offering the test Dec. 3. An antigen test is designed to detect proteins from the virus that causes COVID-19. The test is only for those who are symptomatic and must be completed within the first seven days of the onset of symptoms. The test includes the simple insertion of a nasal swab and a test card. Results are known within 15 minutes of processing in the lab. Therefore, from the time of collection at RiverView's drive-thru testing location in Crookston, a result can be expected within 90 minutes.

If your rapid antigen test is positive, no further testing will be done. Rapid test results will be reported in your MyChart account within 90 minutes. You will receive a telephone call with the results within 24 hours. If your test is negative, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test will be completed to confirm the rapid testing. A PCR test is called a molecular test. It detects the virus's genetic material with the collection of a long nasal swab into the nostril from the back of the nose. The sample is collected at the same time as the rapid antigen test and is sent to a laboratory for processing if the rapid test result is negative. Test results may be back within 48-72 hours; however, it may take longer if the testing volume is high.

"We are thankful to have this additional testing option for our patients and community. A quick positive test allows for more rapid medical intervention and may influence a person's behavior to immediately follow prevailing isolation guidelines," RiverView CNO April Grunhovd said. "The results of this rapid test may help limit the spread of COVID-19 to your family and others in your community."

For more information on COVID-19 testing at RiverView Health, call the Coronavirus Hotline at 218.470. 7983. Testing hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and weekends by appointment.