City Finance Director Angel Weasner resigns; she'll be city administrator in Park Rapids

Mike Christopherson

City of Crookston Finance Director Angel Weasner has submitted her resignation. She has accepted the position of city administrator in Park Rapids, Minnesota, she said when asked by the Times on Thursday if she had in fact resigned. Her last day on the job in Crookston will be Jan. 15, 2021.

Weasner, who was born and raised in Waupaca, Wisconsin, has been finance director for City of Crookston for 8 1/2 years. When the city council reached a separation agreement with then-City Administrator Shannon Stassen around a year ago, Weasner, at first reluctantly, agreed at the city council’s request to serve as interim city administrator until a new administrator was hired. Weasner said at the time she was not interested in being the permanent administrator herself, and sought and received an assurance that once an administrator was hired, she’d be able to return to her finance director position.

It ended up being quite a lengthy period of Weasner wearing two so prominent hats. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact last spring on the number of applicants who sought the City of Crookston administrator position, and the quality of the candidates. So, the council paused a bit before advertising the position a second time, and the second search resulted in the hiring of Amy Finch from Ottawa, Kansas, who started this past October.

As interim administrator, Weasner received a 15% pay bump, which the council earlier this fall extended until Dec. 31, 2020 because they figured Weasner would still be performing some administrator-level duties as Finch tried to get up to speed on the City of Crookston operation and spent a lot of time meeting with department heads and community leaders.

Park Rapids is the county seat of Hubbard County and in the 2010 Census had a population of 3,709. It’s approximately 115 miles southeast from Crookston. Ryan Mathisrud was city administrator there until submitting his resignation this past September.