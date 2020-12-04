Line 3 workers booking rooms at Crookston hotels

Mike Christopherson

Although a lawsuit has been filed to halt the process, Enbridge Energy’s project to replace its Line 3 crude oil pipeline from the Canadian border and across northern and north-central Minnesota to its termination point in Wisconsin, construction actually beginning on the project, after years of debate, disputes, re-routes and litigation, has never been closer to actually beginning than it is at this very moment.

It’s so close that pipeline workers are looking to book lodging for the next few months. Businesses and business proponents in communities along and near the pipeline route for years have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of thousands of workers to stay in their hotels and motels and spend money at their gas stations and convenience stores and bars and restaurants, and that anticipation has ramped up exponentially as the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social restrictions have put some businesses on the brink.

Although only a small portion of the Line 3 route actually touches Polk County – in far eastern Polk County as Line 3 extends from Red Lake County to Clearwater County – it does get very close to Polk’s northeastern edge, in the southeast corner of Marshall County. At its closest point to Crookston, the distance from the pipeline route, according to information provided by Enbridge, is around 35 miles. With pipeline workers known to be on the lookout for a good lodging deal and being willing to drive a few miles to get a good price, a 70-mile commute to and from work isn’t that big of an obstacle.

Managers of Crookston’s three hotels all report reservation activity directly resulting from the anticipated start of Line 3 construction.

“We have had a few calls and currently have three rooms booked,” Crookston Inn & Convention Center owner/manager Laurie Stahlecker tells the Times. The trio of reservations are each for three months, she adds, and she says the three workers mentioned that “there are a lot more coming.”

At Crookston’s AmericInn, General Manager Cory Dallager says they have fielded calls from Line 3 workers looking for rooms, “And I do have some staying here already.”

At the Cobblestone Inn, General Manager Lisa Tadd says she’s gotten a couple of calls and that one thing workers looking to make reservations are apparently interested in is parking capacity. “They’re checking on our parking lot,” Tadd says.

“We are grateful for this much-needed boost to our economy,” Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce Terri Heggie said in an email message to Chamber members this week updating them on the latest Line 3 developments.