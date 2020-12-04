Crookston Chamber presents awards via Facebook Live, draws prize winners

Mike Christopherson

Unable due to the COVID-19 pandemic to host its annual celebration, dinner and awards banquet, the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce this week presented its annual awards to businesses and other recipients via Facebook Live on the Chamber's Facebook page.

This year’s theme had to do with fighting, as in putting up a good fight during difficult times, and memes on the Chamber’s Facebook page featured boxing gloves prominently. Award winners were recognized for their “Knock-Out” efforts.

The Large Business of the Year Award was presented to Benedictine Living Community – Crookston, formerly the Villa St. Vincent/The Summit. Chamber Board Chair Lance Norman presented the award to BLC – Crookston Administrator Judy Hulst.

On its Facebook page, the Chamber stated the following:

“There are not enough words to describe the challenges many of our health care facilities have faced this past year, the (Villa St. Vincent) has kept safety, and the very best of services at the core of duties. They continually look for creative ways to care for their residents and build community engagement. We care about all of you as much as your care about those you provide quality care for. Thank you so very much for your service. Keep up the excellent work.”

Eickhof Columbaria was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Ronnie Reitmeier, a member of the Eickhof management team, accepted the award from Norman on behalf of Paul Eickhof, who was away on business. Eickhof Columbaria expressed their appreciation for the award on Facebook, saying, “We feel especially fortunate to be recognized for this prestigious honor. Persistence, a commitment to excellence, constant innovation, and our talented and dedicated team have positioned us for great success.”

The Small Business of the Year Award was presented to Ken and Ann Longtin of the Longtin Agency. In presenting the award, the Chamber said the following:

“This long-standing Chamber member and business in our community is so well deserving. The caring for the well being of our community members and their future is a common theme when collaborating with this crew. They represent the goodness which builds a solid business in a small community; by giving back! You will often see this company’s name attached with making a donation for an important cause; volunteering with a service club; collaborating within the school system and supporting their customers. We are grateful for your investment into our Crookston community and for Longtin Insurance Agency.”

Ashley Persson-Melsa of Ashley Melsa Photography is the recipient of the Chamber Champion Award. Here’s what the Chamber had to say about her:

“If you know Ashley, you know she is involved in something fun and engaging. Throughout this past year she has actively served on the Women's Leadership Network Committee and our Special Events Committee. She initiates community engagement activities to collaborate with the Crookston Area Chamber with the desire to ‘grow’ Crookston! She eagerly represents the residents she works for as a volunteer coordinator to help them feel connected to their families and our local community. What a champion!”

Prize winners

If a normal annual celebration had been held, there would have been numerous silent auction items up for bid. A modified raffle event was instead conducted this year, with $25 tickets sold and each ticket having a chance to win one of several prizes.

The drawings were held on Facebook Live, too, and the winners are as follows:

• Birdie Schipper: Six nights, seven days at World Quest Resort in Orlando, Florida (Donated by Dr. Kim at RiverView Health)

• Carmen Knutson: 12 free car washes from M & H in Crookston

• Mike Silva: All-you-can eat crab leg dinner for two from the One ’N Only in Euclid

• Crystal Maruska: Craft beer basket

• Kesley Grunewald: American Flag throw by Suzie Kaiser

• Mary Holz-Clause: New Year’s Eve private party at the Grand Theatre with party favors

• Kristie Ricard: 36 x 54 gallery-wrapped canvas of your choice from Sweetlight Gallery, valued at $875