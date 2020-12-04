American Crystal, at virtual annual meeting, looks back at 2019 harvest, and a better 2020

Mike Christopherson

Coming off a historically disastrous harvest in which approximately 30% of sugar beets grown by it cooperative members were left in the ground in 2019, American Crystal Sugar Company shareholders officially turned the page from that sad chapter when they conducted their annual meeting in Fargo on Thursday, Dec. 3, in virtual fashion, to review crop and financial results from the 2019 crop year (2020 fiscal year) and to recap recent events of impact to the cooperative.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the theme of the 2020 annual meeting was “Determined by NATURE.”

The virtual session featured remarks by David Mueller of rural Hillsboro, the current chair of the American Crystal Sugar Board of Directors, and an address by Crystal President and CEO Tom Astrup. Jack Roney, director of economics and policy at the American Sugar Alliance, was the guest speaker.

Incoming board members were welcomed, and outgoing board members were thanked and wished well. A new board member welcomed by Mueller was Bruce Newhouse, a grower from Fisher. A board member thanked and wished well was rural Crookston grower Don Andringa, who also was in attendance in Fargo to deliver some parting thoughts from the podium on stage.

The 2019 and 2020 numbers

The following data were provided by American Crystal Sugar:

The 2019 sugarbeet crop yielded an average of 26.9 tons per acre, which was down from the five-year average yield of 28.1 tons per acre. Average sugar content of the 2019 crop was 17.5%, slightly below the five-year average of 17.7%. The final 2019 crop/fiscal year 2020 shareholder payment was $45.67 per ton. Total shareholder payments for the 2019 crop were $344 million, down over 40% from the 2018 crop. This sharp decline is primarily the result of shareholders’ inability to harvest approximately 30% of the 2019 crop due to adverse weather conditions.

Estimated payments for the 2020 crop/2021 fiscal year are higher, at $52 per ton. The increase in the payment per ton as compared to the 2019 crop is primarily the result of higher sugar content and lower per ton operating costs resulting from increased volume. Yields declined to 24.8 tons per acre and sugar content increased to 18.4%. Total harvested tons increased from 7.5 million in 2019 to 10.1 million in 2020. The combination of the significantly increased tons harvested and payment per ton will result in forecasted total shareholder payments increasing to $523 million.