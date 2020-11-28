Polk County Public Health: 433 county cases from Nov. 19-25

Times Report

Nov. 27 data released by Polk County Public Health shows that Polk County has a total of 2,382 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. From November 19th - November 25th, Polk County has had an increase of 433 new cases. Currently, 27 individuals are hospitalized and 5 of these individuals are in ICU.

From Polk County Public Health: “Now more than ever, we need to work together to slow the spread. Please continue to practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands for 20 seconds, and be alert for symptoms. Together We Can get through this as a community.”

*All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews.