Crookston male, 16, stabbed in Woods Addition, 14-year-old in custody

Times Report

A 16-year-old Crookston male suffered injuries considered serious but not life-threatening when, according to the Crookston Police Department, he was stabbed early Friday morning, Nov. 27 and found lying in the street on the 400 block of South Ash Street. He is being treated at RiverView Health in Crookston.

CPD Chief Paul Biermaier states in a release that a 14-year-old Crookston male was subsequently arrested and is currently in custody at the Red River Valley Juvenile Detention facility in Crookston.

The report came in around 5:30 a.m. Friday of the victim lying in the street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with stab wounds to various parts of his body, including his abdomen. Crookston Area Ambulance Service transported him to RiverView.

During the initial investigation, officers learned the incident began on the 600 block of South Ash Street. The learned the suspect’s identity, that the suspect and victim knew each other, and that the incident was not a random attack. The suspect was subsequently located and taken into custody. Detectives are working to determine what led up to the incident.

The area was initially closed off to the public for the purposes of the investigation, but is open once again.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol assisted.