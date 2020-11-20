Polk County COVID-19 numbers continue to surge

Times Report

As of Thursday, Polk County has a total of 1,949 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 COVID-19 related deaths, Polk County Public Health reports in its latest update. From November 12 to November 18, Polk County has had an increase of 390 new cases. Currently, 14 individuals are hospitalized, and 2 of these individuals are in the ICU.

The Thursday situational update from the Minnesota Department of health showed more than 100 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the county over the previous 24-hour period; that’s the worst day, case-numbers wise, by a significant margin in Polk County since the pandemic began.

Polk County Public Health: “Now more than ever, we need to work together to slow the spread. Please continue to practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands for 20 seconds, and be alert for symptoms.”