Give to the Max Day is Nov. 19; it boosts several Crookston non-profits

Thursday, Nov. 19 is a big day for organizations and agencies across Minnesota that participate in the annual Give to the Max Day.

The early giving period for the 12th annual event began Nov. 1.

GiveMn is an organization that takes donations for non profits and schools in Minnesota. If you visit GiveMn.org and search “Crookston” more than 30 local agencies and organizations pop up on the search results screen. Or you can enter the specific non-profit you’d like to contribute to and make your payment via a credit card or online bank transfer.

If you click on individual local non-profits you will be taken to a page where you can make a contribution or help with fundraising. You can also learn more about the individual organization. Take, for instance, the Crookston Care and Share, which has set a $2,000 Give to the Max Day goal. Through early giving, as of Monday afternoon $428 had been raised, or 21% of the goal.

Tom Anderson, treasurer of the Crookston Care and Share Board of Directors, said every dollar helps the agency.

Care & Share of Crookston not only provides food, shelter, and basic necessities to men, women and families experiencing homelessness, but through case management, addresses life skills, employment, disabilities, legal history, physical/mental health concerns, and other issues as an individual or family works toward obtaining permanent housing,” he said in an email. “Care and Share also provides a range of services to those in the community; including our soup kitchen, food shelf, clothing resources, used furniture, back to school supplies, winter coats and other emergency assistance and outreach.”

The United Way of Crookston, which provides support to more than 18 local/area agencies, is also a Give to the Max Day participant.