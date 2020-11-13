Polk County Public Health: COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

Times Report

As of Nov. 12, Polk County has a total of 1,559 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. From November 5 to November 11, Polk County has had an increase of 393 new cases. Currently, 9 individuals are hospitalized, and 1 of these individuals are in the ICU.

Polk County Public Health has confirmed a total of 15 COVID-19 related deaths. These deaths include 1 person in their 30s, 1 person in their 50s, 3 people in their 70s, 8 people in their 80s, and 2 people in their 90s.

All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews.

Now more than ever, we need to work together to slow the spread. Please continue to practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands for 20 seconds, and be alert for symptoms,” said Codi Lehmann of PCPH. “Together we can get through this as a community.”