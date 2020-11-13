COVID longer-term testing site opens at Crookston Armory Nov. 16

Times Report

In order to expand access to free, “no barrier” COVID-19 testing, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced 11 new longer-term COVID-19 testing sites will open across Minnesota in the coming weeks, including one in Crookston that opens on Monday, November 16.

The Crookston location is at the Crookston National Guard Armory, 1801 University Avenue. Pre-registration is requested to avoid long lines or waits. The pre-registration link is https://www.primarybio.com/r/crookston

In addition to the 11 new testing sites, the COVID-19 Test at Home program is now available to all Minnesotans across the state. This is an expansion from the pilot, which was previously made available in 23 counties and the Red Lake Nation.

All of the new testing sites, as well as the mail order program, offer COVID-19 testing to any Minnesotan who wants to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not and does not require insurance. They will stay in operation until at least the end of the year to provide sustained testing capacity across the state.

The sites at National Guard Armories will be staffed by a combination of local public health staff and members of the Minnesota National Guard. Nearly 100 members of the National Guard are being deployed to provide support with logistics, registration, check in and check out, supply management and transportation. These sites will replace the “pop-up” style of community testing events, which for the past several months would arrive in a community for 2-3 days of testing.

“One of the best ways to help keep our community healthy is to get tested and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mary Holz-Clause, chancellor at the University of Minnesota Crookston. “Minnesota is seeing record numbers of new cases. We encourage anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 to get tested, regardless of whether you have symptoms. Testing leads to identification of cases, treatment for those who are positive, and immediate isolation to prevent spread. We are grateful for the help of the Minnesota National Guard and public health officials in setting up this free testing site in Crookston.”

Sarah Reese, Polk County Public Health Director, encouraged people to get tested, noting that “testing uncovers positive cases earlier and slows the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The longer it takes for someone to find out they’re positive, the more likely it is they can unknowingly spread it to others.”