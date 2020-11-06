Finch, Hoiseth visit Crookston's major manufacturers

Times Report

Over this past week, in recognition of Manufacturing Week, City Administrator Amy Finch and CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth visited Crookston’s major manufacturers and met with their leadership. Stops included Eickhof Columbaria, American Crystal Sugar, SunOpta, DEE Inc. and New Flyer of America

“It was beneficial to be afforded this opportunity to learn more about each business and spend time touring these facilities,” Hoiseth said in detailing the visits.

“Crookston is so very fortunate to have the diversification of businesses in the manufacturing sector. We are blessed that each company is a true industry leader and employs so many people from our community and the region,” he said. “The jobs that are available at each facility are very highly skilled, technology driven, with wages and compensation packages being robust and competitive.”

Crookston also benefits because its manufacturers are extremely committed to Crookston and give back to the community in a wide variety of ways, he added.

Hoiseth said the fact that Manufacturers Week closely coincided with Finch’s arrival as new City of Crookston administrator was especially beneficial because it gave her an opportunity to witness the backbone of the local economy.

“She not only got to see five fantastic businesses in operation, but also met several community leaders along the way,” he said. “I so appreciate Amy's desire to have a comprehensive understanding of Crookston. At each stop, we had the chance to ask these key businesses specifically ‘what can we as a city do for you?’ The feedback received is so valuable as Amy and I shape our common strategy and vision for the future.”

Note: The Times has reached out to Finch for her thoughts on her visits and tours, and she will be responding soon. When she does, this story will be updated.