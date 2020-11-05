Trinity Lutheran Church shuts down for second time in a month

Times Report

For the second time in a month, Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston is shutting its doors out of precautions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement, Pastor Greg Isaacson said the church is closed for all meetings, gatherings, and worship until further notice. He said he hopes the closure is short in duration.

Worship on Sunday, Nov. 8 will be broadcast only at 9 a.m. on KROX 1260 AM or 105.7 FM, Crookston Cable channel 3, or Facebook LIVE. Isaacson said there will be no in-person worship until further notice.

All JAM (Sunday School) classes will meet via ZOOM until further notice. There will be no in-person JAM this Sunday. Check your email inbox for a ZOOM link, Isaacson says.