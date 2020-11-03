Fire heavily damages house in Climax, no one hurt

Times Report

No one was injured but a house appears to be a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, in Climax.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that the call came in around 1 a.m. Tuesday from 110 Main Avenue North in Climax. That’s the main thoroughfare through Climax, Highway 75, and the home is located on a corner lot a block north of the gas station and convenience store.

The Climax Fire Department responded, along with firefighters from Crookston and Crookston Area Ambulance Service. An investigator from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded, and is currently looking into what caused the fire.