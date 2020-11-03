Highland School 6th grade orchestra mini-concerts to be live-streamed Nov. 5-6

Times Report

On Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6 the Highland School Sixth Grade Orchestra will perform what instructor Haley Ellis is calling a “mini-concert,” called the “Spooky String-tacular.”

With space in the Large Group Room limited and visitors not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the performances will be live-streamed. The performances will also be recorded, Ellis says, so parents and other family members can watch.

Both performances will begin at 2:30 p.m. Access the live-stream of the Thursday mini-concert at https://youtu.be/T15-uiAXHvI. Access the live-stream of the Friday mini-concert at https://youtu.be/Qm7Snn60oLA.