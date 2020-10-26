Two positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Highland School in Crookston

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson announced late Monday afternoon that two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Highland School. The announcement comes on the heels of a similar announcement early Sunday evening of a positive COVID-19 case at Crookston High School.

In both instances, parents of students attending the schools received an instant alert from the school district. In both instances, district personnel have followed up by making contact with those who had close contact with the infected individuals.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Polk County, to the point that schools in the county are in the category that warrants consideration of all distance learning for high school students and a hybrid model for younger students. Olson said earlier Monday that the goal is to keep kids in the classroom as much as possible, and that consultation continues with Polk County Public Health.

The Crookston School Board meets at 5 p.m. Monday, and the public schools' learning model amid the rising coronavirus numbers is on the agenda.