Right on schedule, new RiverView Health seeing first patients today

Submitted by RiverView Health

RiverView 2020 is open! That's right, after years of dreaming and planning, RiverView Health's hospital and clinic replacement project is officially open for business.

All RiverView Clinics are now in one place, with one main registration desk through the main doors on the new building's east side at 323 South Minnesota Street. Patients should enter the campus off of Old Highway 75 and follow the signs to the main entrance on the building's river side.

Patients with appointments for the Clinic, Diagnostic Imaging, Laboratory, and Surgery must check in at the new facility's main registration desk. A separate Emergency entrance is on the south side of the building and can be found by following the signs.

Due to COVID restrictions, patients with appointments at the Clinic, Diagnostic Imaging, Rehab Services, and Lab need to call 281-9595 when they arrive in the parking lot to register for their appointment and wait in their vehicle until they are notified that they can come into the building.

The new gift shop and lobby café are not open at this time due to COVID-19 concerns.

RiverView 2020 is a $51 million project consisting of an 80,000 square foot, two-story building to replace RiverView's current hospital and clinics. The building's upper level consists of the Inpatient Unit with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room has a private bathroom and a large floor plan to allow caregivers adequate space to provide patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable. The ground level is home to all three of RiverView's current Crookston clinics consolidated into one large clinic. The new clinic has 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, and four consultation rooms. The project also includes a lobby café, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

A video tour of the new facility can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRriJL_mUdM&feature=youtu.be or by clicking here.