Accumulating snow likely in Crookston on Saturday; winter weather advisory issued

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Snow is falling in the Twin Cities metro area today, enough to make the ground white, and Crookston could be in a similar boat overnight Friday and into Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Crookston and portions of north-central and northwest Minnesota from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For the third year in a row, accumulating snow is expected to fall in October.

In the Crookston area, 1 to 4 inches is expected, with pockets of higher amounts here and there. How much accumulates depends on how heavy the snow falls and how warm the ground is.

Falling snow and northwest winds 10 to 15 miles per hour with higher gusts are expected to make travel hazardous.