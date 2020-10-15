UPDATE: Appointments needed for Crookston COVID-19 testing event

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

More details continue to emerge in advance of the free COVID-19 testing event in Crookston next week, at Crookston Sports Center Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 20-22 from noon to 6 p.m. each day. The testing is free.

The biggest change from the initial announcement of the testing event earlier this week is that appointments are required in order to minimize wait times and provide sufficient socially distanced space between people.

Sign up for an appointment time at https://www.primarybio.com/r/crookston

Here is a video that visually describes what testing is like. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=44&v=DEiapWRTPIU&feature=emb_logo&ab_channel=mnhealth

This will not be a drive-up or drive-through event; testing will take place inside CSC.

This is a state-sponsored testing event. Organizers estimate that around 600 COVID-19 tests will be administered each of the three days.